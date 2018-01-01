Welcome to Chungju
Chungju (www.cj100.net/english) might be the town where UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon grew up, but there are really only three reasons to come to here: to get the bus to the Chungju Lake ferries or Woraksan National Park, to attend the World Martial Arts Festival or because you really, really like apples (there’s an Apple Festival every October).
A tourist information centre is inside the bus terminal with English pamphlets but zero spoken English.
Top experiences in Chungju
