Welcome to Cheongju

Like most provincial capitals, Cheongju (http://english.cjcity.net) – not to be confused with nearby Chungju – is not terribly captivating. Its primary claim to fame is as the place where the world’s oldest book was printed using movable metal type.

Read More

As a modern city it’s somewhat redeemed by a youthful vibe, thanks to its universities, but if not for its proximity to Songnisan National Park and presidential villa Cheongnamdae, there’d be little reason to stop here.

Read Less

Top experiences in Cheongju

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for

Cheongju in detail