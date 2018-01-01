Welcome to Cheongju
Like most provincial capitals, Cheongju (http://english.cjcity.net) – not to be confused with nearby Chungju – is not terribly captivating. Its primary claim to fame is as the place where the world’s oldest book was printed using movable metal type.
As a modern city it’s somewhat redeemed by a youthful vibe, thanks to its universities, but if not for its proximity to Songnisan National Park and presidential villa Cheongnamdae, there’d be little reason to stop here.
