Other notable peaks in the area are the Devil's Tooth, the Eastern Buttress and the Sentinel. Rugged Glen Nature Reserve adjoins the park on the northeastern side.
Amphitheatre and Tugela Falls Drakensberg Hike from Bergville
This day hike provides you with some of the Drakensberg’s most impressive and accessible scenery in Royal Natal National Park. The park’s crown jewel is the Amphitheatre, a 5-mile wall of cliffs and canyons, best viewed from both below and up on top. Here, Africa's tallest waterfall—Tugela Falls—drops a whopping 3,100 feet (947 meters) in five stages. Other notable peaks in the area are Devil’s Tooth, the Eastern Buttress, and the Sentinel. After hotel pickup in Bergville, you'll travel to trailhead at the Sentinel parking lot, which sits at an altitude of 8,333 feet (2,540 meters). Start hiking the route up the gully, which emerges at Beacon Buttress. Your reward for the steep ascent is a panoramic view of the mountain scenery, including the highest peak of the escarpment, Mont-aux-Sources at 10,768 feet (3,282 meters). Refuel with lunch at the top of the Drakensberg plateau, at an average elevation of 10,170 feet (3,100 meters), and then start your descent by using the two sets of chain ladders that run down over the sheer rocks. When you reach the bottom, you'll be returned to Bergville.
Full-Day Camel's Hump Hike from Bergville
From the visitors’ car park at Royal Natal National Park we follow the path up and then across a river stream, heading further into an indigenous forest, where we will get a chance to see some local wildlife such as elands, mountain reedbuck, jackals and some birds of prey. We then venture further into the mountain and we scramble up a small rocky gully to finally reach the hump summit where will you be greeted by breathtaking views of nearly all the Northern Drakensberg peaks- Amphitheatre, Eastern Buttress, Rockeries, Cathedral and Mpongwane just to name a few. This nature reserve area has a remote and wild feel to it, hikers will enjoy tranquility and a perfect getaway.
Drakensberg Mountain 3 day Tour
Day 1: We begin the Drakensberg Tour in Durban where your guide will collect you from your hotel/B&B or Guesthouse and drive you the 2.5 – 3 hours into the Drakensberg. You will be educated on the History of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, the different population groups and how they came to be here! Once we get closer to the Drakensberg Mountain range your guide will inform you of the history of the area and speak more on the San-Bushmen which lived in these mountains more than 30 000 years ago. Upon arrival at the Central Drakensberg; Giants Castle where peaks are 3315 meters high, we will stop for some lunch and check you in to the lovely lodge. Here the rooms all with a fireplace are set in the majestic Mountain! After you have settled in your guide will take you on a gentle hike for a couple hours to Main Cave which has a beautiful cliff overhang where the San-Bushmen have slept during the cold winter nights in the Drakensberg. This cave has now been turned into a Museum after excavations have uncovered artifacts dating back thousands of years. Please note hikes can be adjusted to the client’s needs and fitness levels. Upon our return we will have some time to rest before a lovely Dinner in the Restaurant. After dinner it is time for bed where you can enjoy your fireplace and a bottle of wine. The Stars in the Drakensberg are amazing! Day 2: We wake up with the majestic Drakensberg around us. After Breakfast we visit the Northern Drakensberg and Royal Natal National Park, approximately 1.5 hours drive. Here we will take a hike up to some 800 year old San-Bushman paintings (45 minutes round trip). After this we will head for a 3 hour hike or a hike to your liking in the Royal Natal National Park before we have some lunch in the area. Please note hikes can be adjusted to the client’s needs and fitness levels. We will return to Giants Castle. The late afternoon spent enjoying the lodge and stunning views of the Drakensberg Mountain range. Dinner will be served and again the warmth of your rooms’ fire with a view of the stars will keep you going till morning! Day 3: Check out and then depart for the Midlands meander of KwaZulu–Natal. On route we will visit the Nelson Mandela Capture site and Museum as well as Howick falls a 100 meter high waterfall situated in this quaint little village. We will stop for Lunch in the Village and a look around the antique shops before departing for Durban.