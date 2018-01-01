Drakensberg Mountain 3 day Tour

Day 1: We begin the Drakensberg Tour in Durban where your guide will collect you from your hotel/B&B or Guesthouse and drive you the 2.5 – 3 hours into the Drakensberg. You will be educated on the History of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, the different population groups and how they came to be here! Once we get closer to the Drakensberg Mountain range your guide will inform you of the history of the area and speak more on the San-Bushmen which lived in these mountains more than 30 000 years ago. Upon arrival at the Central Drakensberg; Giants Castle where peaks are 3315 meters high, we will stop for some lunch and check you in to the lovely lodge. Here the rooms all with a fireplace are set in the majestic Mountain! After you have settled in your guide will take you on a gentle hike for a couple hours to Main Cave which has a beautiful cliff overhang where the San-Bushmen have slept during the cold winter nights in the Drakensberg. This cave has now been turned into a Museum after excavations have uncovered artifacts dating back thousands of years. Please note hikes can be adjusted to the client’s needs and fitness levels. Upon our return we will have some time to rest before a lovely Dinner in the Restaurant. After dinner it is time for bed where you can enjoy your fireplace and a bottle of wine. The Stars in the Drakensberg are amazing! Day 2: We wake up with the majestic Drakensberg around us. After Breakfast we visit the Northern Drakensberg and Royal Natal National Park, approximately 1.5 hours drive. Here we will take a hike up to some 800 year old San-Bushman paintings (45 minutes round trip). After this we will head for a 3 hour hike or a hike to your liking in the Royal Natal National Park before we have some lunch in the area. Please note hikes can be adjusted to the client’s needs and fitness levels. We will return to Giants Castle. The late afternoon spent enjoying the lodge and stunning views of the Drakensberg Mountain range. Dinner will be served and again the warmth of your rooms’ fire with a view of the stars will keep you going till morning! Day 3: Check out and then depart for the Midlands meander of KwaZulu–Natal. On route we will visit the Nelson Mandela Capture site and Museum as well as Howick falls a 100 meter high waterfall situated in this quaint little village. We will stop for Lunch in the Village and a look around the antique shops before departing for Durban.