Kimberley, the provincial capital, is the centre of the region known as the Diamond Fields. The city that gave birth to De Beers and ‘A Diamond is Forever’ remains a captivating place, with a Wild West vibe.

Read More

The last earth was shovelled at the landmark Big Hole back in 1914, but the Northern Cape’s capital remains synonymous with diamonds. Step inside an atmospheric old pub, with dark interiors, scarred wooden tables and last century’s liquor ads, and you’ll feel you’ve been transported back to Kimberley’s rough-and-ready mining heyday. Wander the period-perfect Victorian mining settlement at the Big Hole Complex, and you soon find yourself imagining Cecil Rhodes is alive and well and pointing his horse towards Rhodesia.

The Northern Cape’s only real city is also home to fantastic museums, some wonderful accommodation and Galeshewe, a township with plenty of its own history.

Read Less