Welcome to Graaff-Reinet

Cradled in a curve of the Sundays River and encircled by the Camdeboo National Park, Graaff-Reinet is often referred to as the ‘jewel of the Karoo’. South Africa's fourth-oldest town, the 'far-off colony of Graaff-Reinet', as the Dutch East India Company called the remote spot when they established it in 1786, has a superb architectural heritage. More than 220 buildings designated as national monuments include gabled Cape Dutch houses, flat-roofed Karoo cottages and ornate Victorian villas. Add in small-town charm, some excellent accommodation and restaurants, plus a handful of museums, and you’ll begin to understand why Graaff-Reinet acquired its nickname.