Welcome to Graaff-Reinet
Cradled in a curve of the Sundays River and encircled by the Camdeboo National Park, Graaff-Reinet is often referred to as the ‘jewel of the Karoo’. South Africa's fourth-oldest town, the 'far-off colony of Graaff-Reinet', as the Dutch East India Company called the remote spot when they established it in 1786, has a superb architectural heritage. More than 220 buildings designated as national monuments include gabled Cape Dutch houses, flat-roofed Karoo cottages and ornate Victorian villas. Add in small-town charm, some excellent accommodation and restaurants, plus a handful of museums, and you’ll begin to understand why Graaff-Reinet acquired its nickname.
Cape to Kruger Adventure
Southern Africa is one of the continent’s most fascinating destinations, and on this two-week trip, you’ll get the best of what this dynamic region has to offer. Going from Cape Town to Johannesburg, you’ll experience the mountains of Lesotho, coastal Zululand, and the hiking terrain of Tugela Gorge, capping it off with wildlife safari drives in Addo and Kruger national parks.