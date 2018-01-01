Welcome to Burao

The capital of Todgheer province and the second-largest city in the country, Burao feels a bit rougher around the edges than Berbera or Hargeisa, but that’s part of the adventure. There’s nothing of tangible interest here, but you can soak up the atmosphere at the livestock market and enjoy being the focus of attention – as a tourist, you’ll be something of a novelty here! On a more practical note it’s also a staging point for travel east to Erigavo.