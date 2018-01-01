Welcome to Marovo Lagoon
On New Georgia’s eastern side, Marovo Lagoon is the world’s finest double-barrier-enclosed lagoon, bordered by the large New Georgia and Vangunu Islands on one side and a double line of long barrier islands on the other. It contains hundreds of beautiful small islands, most of which are covered by coconut palms and rainforest and surrounded by coral.
Don’t expect sweeping expanses of silky sands, though. Although Marovo Lagoon boasts aquamarine water, it's not a beach-holiday destination. You come here to dive in fish soup, visit laid-back villages, picnic on deserted islands, take a lagoon tour, meet master carvers, kayak across the lagoon or take a walk through the rainforest or up awesome summits.