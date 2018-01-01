Welcome to Savo
Though lying just 14km north of Guadalcanal, Savo is a world away from the capital. Imagine an active volcano with a pair of dormant craters, coconut groves, a narrow strip of grey-sand beach and a few hot springs that are accessible by foot. The island also features a megapode field where hundreds of female birds lay their eggs in holes scratched into the hot sand.
Savo is also one of the most dependable locations in the Solomons to spot pods of dolphins, which usually congregate off the west coast.