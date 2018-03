Welcome to Florida (Nggela) Islands

The Floridas’ main draws? Diving, snorkelling, surfing and an ultra-chilled atmosphere. The two main islands, Tulagi and Nggela Sule, have rugged interiors, long white-sand beaches and mangrove swamps. In the middle of the Floridas, Tulagi was the Solomons’ former capital; it was also a Japanese base during WWII.