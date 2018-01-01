Welcome to Bardejov

There's magic in the air in Bardejov's main square, whose Gothic spires and burgher houses provide a flashback to medieval Slovakia. Bardejov received its royal charter in 1376 and grew rich on trade into the 16th century. The Unesco-listed houses of the main square have unique gables and inscriptions, while medieval walls encircle the centre, offering romantic views of the surrounding hills. A historic synagogue and surrounding buildings testify to Bardejov's centuries of Jewish history, cruelly halted by WWII.

