Welcome to Bardejov
There's magic in the air in Bardejov's main square, whose Gothic spires and burgher houses provide a flashback to medieval Slovakia. Bardejov received its royal charter in 1376 and grew rich on trade into the 16th century. The Unesco-listed houses of the main square have unique gables and inscriptions, while medieval walls encircle the centre, offering romantic views of the surrounding hills. A historic synagogue and surrounding buildings testify to Bardejov's centuries of Jewish history, cruelly halted by WWII.
Read More
Bardejov is an excellent springboard to discover the wooden churches further east. Meanwhile the tiny spa satellite town of Bardejovské Kúpele, 5km away, is an ideal retreat for soothing weary limbs.
Read Less