Private One Day Tour to the UNESCO Heritage Village and The High Tatras from Bratislava
Start your day with boarding a train from Bratislava to Zilina. While travelling see the unique Slovak countryside, vineyards, castles, and many other great things. Meet your guide at a train station in Zilina and start your from there. You will be taken on a journey through unique Slovak villages. The first stop will be at a traditional sheep farm where you can taste the famous Slovak specialities, then you will head straight to the UNESCO heritage village of Vlkolinec, where you will be able to see the unique wooden houses. Afterwards, you will transfer to the High Tatras and then go to see the unique Strbske pleso - former glacier lake. After the day in the mountains you will head back and take a stop at Strecno castle which was built on a massive rock above the longest river in Slovakia, river Vah.After the last stop your guide will take you to a train station in Zilina where you will board your train back to Bratislava.Day itinerary:7.55am - train from Bratislava to Zilina10.41am - arrival to Zilina- car transfer to sheep farm - approx. 1hr- car transfer to Vlkolinec village - approx. 20mins- car transfer to the Strbske pleso - approx. 45mins- car transfer to Strecno - 1,5hrs- train transfer to Bratislava from Zilina - appox. 2hrs
Private Transport to/from Bratislava Airport to Zilina Region
Take a private transport from Bratislava airport to your hotel in Zilina area with our private driver who will wait for your at the airport in Bratislava and take you all the way to Zilina area. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Private One Day Escape to High and Low Tatras from Bratislava
Begin your day at 8am at the Bratislava train station and board a train for Zilina. Take in the gorgeous views of the sprawling Slovak countryside dotted with vineyards and castles. Meet your driver/guide in Zilina and journey through quaint villages. Stop at a traditional sheep farm and taste local Slovak specialties (price not included). Ride a cable car up to Chopok peak in the Low Tatras, home of the Jasna ski resort. Admire the spectacular scenery from this vantage point and pause for a coffee break (price not included) at a panoramic restaurant. Continue on to the High Tatras and view Strbske Pleso, a glacier lake framed with trees. After the day in the mountains, head to Strecno Castle. It’s built on a massive rock above the Vah RIver. After the last stop your guide will take you to the train station in Zilina, where you will board your train back to Bratislava.
Private tour of Snowshoeing in Janosik Gorge in the North of Slovakia
Slovakia is considered something of a hiker’s paradise, with the beautiful Carpathian Mountains offering some incredible scenery to explore. This small group private snowshoeing tour from Zilina will allow you to discover many of the beautiful features of the Janosik Gorge. Frozen waterfalls, mountain streams, and breathtaking views all await you as you make your way through the gorge. You will start your day with a train ride from Bratislava to Zilina/ approx. 2hours/, you will be picked up at a train station in Zilina by our experienced guide who will take you on the snowshoeing trip from the village of Terchova, the hometown of "Slovakia's Robin Hood," national hero Juraj Janosik. Heading south into the Mala Fatra National Park, you will transverse Janosik’s Lower Gorge, passing under Rozsutec Mountain, you will get the opportunity to see beautiful frozen waterfalls, snowy winter wonderland and maybe even the hidden treasure.After a great hiking tour you will be taken for lunch to a local restaurant/sheep farm/ to try slovak traditional specialities. After lunch your guide will take you to show you the famous Strecno castle that was build on a massive rock just above the longest running river in Slovakia - river Vah.After an enjoyable day you will take your train back to Bratislava.