Private One Day Tour to the UNESCO Heritage Village and The High Tatras from Bratislava

Start your day with boarding a train from Bratislava to Zilina. While travelling see the unique Slovak countryside, vineyards, castles, and many other great things. Meet your guide at a train station in Zilina and start your from there. You will be taken on a journey through unique Slovak villages. The first stop will be at a traditional sheep farm where you can taste the famous Slovak specialities, then you will head straight to the UNESCO heritage village of Vlkolinec, where you will be able to see the unique wooden houses. Afterwards, you will transfer to the High Tatras and then go to see the unique Strbske pleso - former glacier lake. After the day in the mountains you will head back and take a stop at Strecno castle which was built on a massive rock above the longest river in Slovakia, river Vah.After the last stop your guide will take you to a train station in Zilina where you will board your train back to Bratislava.Day itinerary:7.55am - train from Bratislava to Zilina10.41am - arrival to Zilina- car transfer to sheep farm - approx. 1hr- car transfer to Vlkolinec village - approx. 20mins- car transfer to the Strbske pleso - approx. 45mins- car transfer to Strecno - 1,5hrs- train transfer to Bratislava from Zilina - appox. 2hrs