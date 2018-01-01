Private tour of Snowshoeing in Janosik Gorge in the North of Slovakia

Slovakia is considered something of a hiker’s paradise, with the beautiful Carpathian Mountains offering some incredible scenery to explore. This small group private snowshoeing tour from Zilina will allow you to discover many of the beautiful features of the Janosik Gorge. Frozen waterfalls, mountain streams, and breathtaking views all await you as you make your way through the gorge. You will start your day with a train ride from Bratislava to Zilina/ approx. 2hours/, you will be picked up at a train station in Zilina by our experienced guide who will take you on the snowshoeing trip from the village of Terchova, the hometown of "Slovakia's Robin Hood," national hero Juraj Janosik. Heading south into the Mala Fatra National Park, you will transverse Janosik’s Lower Gorge, passing under Rozsutec Mountain, you will get the opportunity to see beautiful frozen waterfalls, snowy winter wonderland and maybe even the hidden treasure.After a great hiking tour you will be taken for lunch to a local restaurant/sheep farm/ to try slovak traditional specialities. After lunch your guide will take you to show you the famous Strecno castle that was build on a massive rock just above the longest running river in Slovakia - river Vah.After an enjoyable day you will take your train back to Bratislava.