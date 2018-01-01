Welcome to Central Slovakia

Central Slovakia’s meadows and forested mountains, speckled with castles, are the ideal backdrop to live out pastoral fantasies. This is the former stomping ground of Slovakia’s own Robin Hood, Juraj Jánošík; though these days it’s hikers who roam the wilds, embarking on trails in Malá Fatra National Park, or thundering down the pistes of Low Tatras ski resorts.

Read More