Welcome to Central Slovakia
Central Slovakia’s meadows and forested mountains, speckled with castles, are the ideal backdrop to live out pastoral fantasies. This is the former stomping ground of Slovakia’s own Robin Hood, Juraj Jánošík; though these days it’s hikers who roam the wilds, embarking on trails in Malá Fatra National Park, or thundering down the pistes of Low Tatras ski resorts.
This verdant region is the centre of the shepherding tradition that continues to define Slovak cuisine. Roadside stalls overflow with produce like smoky cheeses, honey, woodland mushrooms and berries. Village nostalgia also defines attractions like architectural reserve Vlkolínec, though Orava and Bojnice Castles attract the biggest crowds.