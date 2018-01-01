The west coast is exquisite on the eyes. There are one or two sights to aim for, but it's the beaches and coastal scenery that are the star attractions. Wilder than the east, this is the part of Mahé where green hills tumble past coconut-strewn jungles before sliding gently into translucent waters.

There's only a handful of settlements, including the fishing villages of Anse Boileau, Grande Anse and Port Glaud. If it really is isolation you're after, continue north on the narrow coastal road to Baie Ternay, which is as far as you can go at present.

The west coast is easily accessed from the east coast via several scenic roads that cut through the mountainous interior.

