Welcome to East Coast

Let's face it: much of the east coast is given over to housing, so there are only a few spots that fit the picture-postcard ideal. And swimming is not that tempting, with very shallow waters and a profusion of algae – hard-core beach lovers may be disappointed. This is not to say the east coast isn't a worthwhile place to visit. South of the airport are a number of small enclaves and undeveloped areas where travellers looking for peace and isolation will find both in no short supply.