Welcome to Plockton
With all this picture-postcard perfection, it's hardly surprising that Plockton is a tourist hot spot, crammed with day trippers and holidaymakers in summer. But there's no denying its appeal, with 'palm trees' (actually hardy New Zealand cabbage palms) lining the waterfront, a thriving small-boat sailing scene and several good places to stay, eat and drink. The big event of the year is the Plockton Regatta.
Top experiences in Plockton
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Plockton activities
Scottish Highlands, Isle of Skye 5-Day Tour from Edinburgh
Day 1: Edinburgh – UllapoolMeet your guide in central Edinburgh and travel north over the Forth Road Bridge to the charming village of Dunkeld. Stroll along the village’s forest walkways to the Hermitage waterfalls. Then, continue to Cairngorms National Park. Wander amid the ancient pine forests of the Rothiemurchus Estate. Recharge with lunch (own expense) here.Then, head for the village of Dores. Along the way, you'll stop to take in panoramic views of Loch Ness. Finally, arrive in Ullapool and relax at your hotel. Day 2: Ullapool – Northwest Highlands – Ullapool (B)After breakfast, you'll travel into Assynt. Visit the 15th-century ruins of Ardvreck Castle, which boasts incredible views of the Highlands and rural Scotland, and the beach at Achmelvich Bay. Then, stop in the village of Lochinver for free time. Later, return to your hotel.Day 3: Ullapool – Applecross – Plockton – Isle of Skye (B)Following breakfast, you'll travel west, past the misty peaks of the Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve and along the coast of Loch Torridon.Stop in Applecross to eat lunch (own expense) before continuing along Bealach nam Bo (Cattle Pass), Britain’s highest road. Drink in the views, and then arrive in the Plockton. Stretch your legs and snap photos of Loch Carron.Continue over the sea to the Isle of Skye. Arrive in the harbor town of Portree, your base for the next two nights, and check in to your accommodation. The rest of the evening is yours to spend at your leisure.Day 4: Isle of Skye (B)After breakfast at your hotel, greet your guide and set off to explore the Isle of Skye. Perhaps travel north to the Trotternish Ridge, formed by a series of landslips. Hop out of your minivan on the mountain pass of the Quiraing, and snap photos of the unusual landscape forms that have earned names like the Needle, the Table and the Prison.Next, break for lunch (own expense) in one of the Isle of Skye’s pretty villages. Then, maybe head for Neist Point and enjoy a leisurely stroll to the lighthouse on Skye’s western tip. Alternatively, visit Dunvegan Castle, the ancient ancestral seat of the Clan McLeod.In the early evening, return to your accommodation in Portree and spend the rest of the day at your leisure.Day 5: Isle of Skye – Edinburgh (B)After breakfast, you'll travel south from Skye to the 13th-century Eilean Donan Castle.Continue east through the rugged mountains of Kintail, including the splendor of the Five Sisters, and drive through Glen Garry for views of Ben Nevis, Britain’s highest mountain.Stop for lunch (own expense) in Fort William, and then travel to Glencoe before arriving in Killin for refreshments (own expense) beside the beautiful Falls of Dochart. Conclude in Edinburgh.
6-Day Outer Hebrides and Isle of Skye Tour from Ed
Your 6-day tour follows a route from Edinburgh through the Highlands and northwest Scotland to the Outer Hebrides, a far-flung archipelago off Scotland’s western coast. Unlike the northern Scottish islands, the climate is relatively mild, making it a lovely destination for lovers of the great outdoors and Scottish countryside alike.See incredible scenery as well as historical sites and wildlife during your time in the Hebrides, as well as the nearby Isle of Skye and several exciting Scottish towns on your way to and from Edinburgh. Spend your first night in the fishing village of Ullapool on Scotland’s northwest coast, followed by three nights in Stornaway on the Outer Hebridean Isle of Lewis, and your two final nights in Plockton on the Isle of Skye. Nights are spent in centrally located 3-star guesthouses or hotels, and you’ll have ample free time to explore the towns independently in between excursions. All entrance fees, lunches and dinners are at your own expense throughout the tour.
Applecross from Kyle of Lochalsh
The Applecross tour will not be one you will forget. The Bealach na Bà offers spectacular views of the mainland and the Isle of Skye. On a clear day you can see the Outer Hebrides. The road is not for the faint hearted and is an experience in it's own right. The village of Applecross itself is very picturesque. We can stop here for lunch in the Applecross Inn, where Judith Fish, the proprietor, serves local seafood and fresh local produce in the friendly welcoming atmosphere. After lunch, we head North on the coast road which provides the visitors with spectacular scenery of the Ross-shire countryside. We come back on to the ‘Main Road’ just South of the village of Shieldaig, where we turn left and continue up Glen Torridon towards Kinlochewe. This area will take your breath away with The Torridon Hills towering above the valley floor and the road. In Kinlochewe we turn right towards Achnasheen where the road climes up Glen Docharty where we will stop at the viewpoint to see the Famous Loch Marie. (Location of numerous Hollywood Blockbuster movies). We then continue to Achnasheen where we start to run alongside the Kyle Railway Line. We follow the general direction of the line all the way back to Stromeferry and then again when we turn towards Plockton. We can spend some time in Plockton where you can wander along the narrow streets and visit the local shops and bars made famous by the 1990s TV Serious ‘Hamish MacBeth'. We then return to your accommodation where the tour concludes.This tour can be customised to your requirements and pickup or drop-off can be made to suit your needs.