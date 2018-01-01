Welcome to Fort Augustus
Loch Ness, Highlands, Glencoe Small-Group Tour from Edinburgh
Depart from central Edinburgh by air-conditioned minivan in the morning and pass Linlithgow Palace — the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots — Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument en route to the most dramatic of all Highland glens, Glencoe. Hear the truth about the infamous 1692 massacre of Clan MacDonald from your knowledgeable guide, and learn of the area’s fascinating history and heritage. Journey onward through Fort William, site of the military post built during the Jacobite Rebellions in the 18th century, and continue up the Great Glen between Fort William and Inverness. Take the time to capture the stunning Scottish Highlands scenery from the comfort of your coach as you travel. Stop at Fort Augustus, by the shores of famous Loch Ness, and enjoy breathtaking views out over the loch. Pause for lunch by the waterside at your own expense, or enjoy a 1-hour boat cruise on the loch to appreciate the beautiful views from the water (not included). The boat has a sonar system, so if Nessie is down there you won’t miss her! Loch cruises run from Easter to the end of October. Hop back aboard your minivan and continue on through the village of Spean Bridge to the Cairngorms National Park. Take in views of the spectacular Highlands scenery along the shores of Loch Laggan and marvel at Craig Meagaidh, one of the area’s impressive mountains. It is here that TV series Monarch of the Glen was filmed. Continue over the Drummochter Summit — where herds of red deer often graze — and visit the Victorian town of Pitlochry, the final stop for the day. At the end of your time in Pitlochry, head back by minivan to Edinburgh where your tour will conclude.
Scottish Highlands, Glencoe, and Loch Ness Tour from Glasgow
With a maximum group size of 16 passengers, you are sure to have a memorable and personal experience on this special day trip to the Scottish Highlands. Traveling in a small group means you can reach out-of-the-way places to discover the real Scotland!Head north towards the Highlands along the "bonnie, bonnie" banks of Loch Lomond - Scotland's largest Loch. Continue into the Highlands to reach the most dramatic of all Highland glens, Glencoe. This area is steeped in history, and you will hear the truth about the infamous 1692 massacre of Clan MacDonald.Journeying through Fort William, site of the military post built during the Jacobite Rebellions in the 18th century, you'll continue up the Great Glen, between Fort William and Inverness.After lunch at Fort Augustus on the shores of Loch Ness, you have the option of taking an hour-long cruise on the loch (not included). Head back through Inverness, the Cairngorms National Park, and the countryside, where the TV series Monarch of the Glen was filmed. Continuing over the Drummochter Summit, where herds of red deer often graze, you'll visit the Victorian town of Pitlochry.Continue through Perthshire and past Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument, commemorating Scotland's great hero William Wallace, played by Mel Gibson in the Oscar-winning movie Braveheart. Then just a short drive back to Glasgow.The Scottish Highlands and Islands are Europe's last great wilderness! This personalized tour is as close as you can get to touring in your own car, with the added benefit of gaining intimate knowledge of Scotland. Traveling in a small group means you can take lots of stops and reach "out of the way" places, giving you more time off the bus to discover the real Scotland.
Loch Ness and the Scottish Highlands Tour
Take a day trip from Edinburgh to discover the Scottish Highlands and the famous Loch Ness. Begin your journey by bus heading north from Edinburgh along the imposing ramparts of Stirling Castle. Pass the Trossachs, cross Rannoch Moor, and stop at the dramatic Glen Coe, the site of the infamous massacre in 1692. Pass through Fort William, one of the largest settlements in the Scottish Highlands, before driving through the Great Glen. All the while your guide will talk you through the most important and interesting sights of the region.When you arrive at Fort Augustus, a charming Highland village on the banks of the famous Loch Ness, take a leisurely stroll through the village or simply relax by the Caledonian Canal. Enjoy a locally produced ‘Taste of Scotland ’picnic lunch that includes a bottle of Scottish mineral water, a choice of freshly made sandwiches and shortbread. If you want to learn more about Scottish cuisine, your guide can direct you to some great local cafés for more tasty treats.You also have the opportunity to take a 1-hour boat cruise on the loch (own expense). Discover the mysteries of the legendary Nessie monster on a custom-built boat designed specifically for sailing on this loch, equipped with the very latest underwater imaging technology, giving you a fascinating view of the terrain and life under the surface. Relax with a coffee or beer at the onboard bar.Your journey continues past the shimmering Loch Laggan and then over the Pass of Drumochter, the main mountain pass connecting the northern and southern Scottish Highlands. Heading south, pass Perthshire and Big Tree Country, filled with lush forests, rivers and mountains, before getting an impressive view of Forth Bridge. Your Loch Ness and Scottish Highlands day tour ends in Edinburgh around 8pm.
Loch Ness, Highlands, Whisky Distillery from Edinburgh
In the early morning, get picked by your local Scottish guide up at a designated meeting point in Edinburgh. Climb aboard the comfortable, air-conditioned mini-coach and head out of the city and into the countryside. On the way to Deanston Distillery, pass by Stirling Castle, the Wallace Monument and Linlithgow Palace, birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots. Take an optional tasting tour of the working whisky distillery or have breakfast in the distillery cafe (both at own expense).Head into the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park at approximately 10:30am, where your guide will tell you the story of Rob Roy MacGregor, the most infamous Highlander to have ever lived. Then, follow in the footsteps of James Bond in "Skyfall" and "Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban" when the tour travels to the haunting Glencoe. Learn the tales of this Highland valley and the Clan MacDonald massacre which took place there in 1692. After, travel through Fort William, home to Britain's highest mountain, Ben Nevis, standing at 4,409 feet (1,343 meters).Around 1:30pm, arrive on the southern banks of Loch Ness at the charming village of Fort Augustus. Have a relaxing lunch at one of the village's many restaurants and cafes (at own expense), and stroll along the banks of the Caledonian Canal. Experience the majesty of Loch Ness on an hour-long cruise (at own expense, from 2-3pm), where you might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of Nessie herself. After, visit the impressive Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge, and take in in the breathtaking views of the Nevis Range, a sight that will delight keen photographers. Entering the beautiful Cairngorms National Park in late afternoon, drive along Loch Laggan before stopping at the Pattack Falls. A short walk here takes you to scenic waterfalls tumbling through a rocky gorge, as the river makes it way through the native forest. Look out for wild berries through spring and summer.Then, make your way over the Pass of Drumochter, a mountain pass created by glacial flow during successive ice ages, which links the Northern and Southern Central Highlands. Stop in the town of Pitlochry, a popular Victorian tourist destination before heading back to Edinburgh's city center, arriving by approximately 8pm.
The Scottish Highlands and Loch Ness Tour from Edinburgh
The day begins by travelling past Linlithgow Palace, birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots, towards historic Stirling Castle and the National Wallace Monument. Your guide will explain the real story of 'Braveheart' and William Wallace's victorious tactics against the English invaders.There's a brief glimpse of Doune Castle for Monty Python, Game of Thrones and Outlander fans before a morning coffee stop in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park. The options here include the Highland gateway village of Callander or the mountain views at beautiful Loch Lubnaig.The journey continues to a stunning viewpoint and photo opportunity at Loch Tulla and across the wilderness of Rannoch Moor to famous Glen Coe. The notorious massacre of the MacDonald Clan was carried out amidst this beautiful and dramatic scenery on the 13th February 1692. You may recognise this part of the Highlands, used in the movie 'Skyfall' and 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban'. A majestic setting in any season!After travelling along the west coast towards Fort William you stop for lunch. Continuing towards Loch Ness you will then have an opportunity to view Ben Nevis (highest mountain in Britain at 1344 m) from the famous Commando Memorial. Here you can admire the spectacular views over the rugged landscape of Lochaber.The journey takes you along the Caledonian Canal before arriving in Fort Augustus on the banks of legendary Loch Ness. Here, on the banks of the world's most mysterious stretch of water, you will have time to monster hunt by boat or from the shores of the loch itself.Your return to Edinburgh takes you through Glen Spean and alongside Loch Laggan. As you enter the Cairngorms National Park you may have time for a short woodland 'walk and talk' in this beautiful part of Scotland. On the way south you'll travel past one of Scotland's highest distilleries at Dalwhinnie and through the Grampian mountains towards Blair Castle, home of the Duke of Atholl.The final stop is in the heart of the Highlands (Big Tree Country in Highland Perthshire) where you can enjoy an early evening stroll through one of the picturesque villages or a quick refreshment before the journey home.On the approach to Edinburgh you travel across the Forth Road Bridge from which you can see the magnificent Forth Rail Bridge. Considered to be the greatest engineering achievement of the Victorian age, it is one of Scotland's most impressive landmarks.
Inverness, Highlands Small-Group 2-Day Tour from Edinburgh
Day 1 - After meeting your driver/guide in Edinburgh you’ll travel past Stirling Castle and the National Wallace Monument prior to a photo stop at 13th century Doune Castle. This medieval castle has recently been seen as Castle Leoch in Outlander and Winterfell in Game of Thrones but is probably most famous for featuring in the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.Next stop is Glen Coe, perhaps the most famous of all Scotland’s glens. This narrow valley is where the bloody massacre of the MacDonalds took place in 1692 and has been used as a backdrop for many movies including Skyfall.After lunch (own expense) in the Fort William area it’s onto stunning Glenfinnan (Apr-Oct only). The viaduct/bridge featured in several Harry Potter movies and the famous monument marks the spectacular spot where Prince Charles Edward Stuart (Bonnie Prince Charlie) landed on mainland Scotland and raised his standard prior to the 1745 Jacobite Rebellion.You then stop for a photo of Britain’s highest mountain (Ben Nevis) before continuing along the Great Glen to the world's most mysterious lake, Loch Ness. There will be an opportunity for photos and souvenir shopping in the charming village of Fort Augustus. Continue along the full length of Loch Ness for a photo of Urquhart Castle. Overnight is in the pretty Highland capital of Inverness where you’ll be dropped off at your accommodation. After booking the tour you will be contacted to select either hostel, B&B or hotel which will be reserved on your behalf (pay supplier on departure). There are numerous pubs, cafés and restaurants for evening entertainment and dinner (own expense).Day 2 - After being collected from your accommodation it's only a short drive to Culloden Moor where the Jacobites were finally defeated by government soldiers in 1746, the last battle to be fought on British soil.From there you’ll visit Clava Cairns, one of Scotland's most evocative and sacred prehistoric sites (stone circles and burial mounds). Driving south through the Cairngorms National Park you'll hear about the flora and fauna of this wonderful wilderness which was officially protected in 2003.After lunch (own expense) in one of the charming villages inside the national park you arrive at the lively Highland town of Pitlochry with an elegant main street packed with shops and restaurants. During your break here there is an option to visit the Blair Athol Distillery (own expense) where you can take a guided tour and of course sample the 'water of life' for yourself. Final stop is a gentle riverside walk through Big Tree Country at Dunkeld, a beautiful way to finish the tour all seasons of the year.The return to Edinburgh crosses the River Forth where there's a photo opportunity of the famous Forth Rail Bridge.