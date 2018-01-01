Inverness, Highlands Small-Group 2-Day Tour from Edinburgh

Day 1 - After meeting your driver/guide in Edinburgh you’ll travel past Stirling Castle and the National Wallace Monument prior to a photo stop at 13th century Doune Castle. This medieval castle has recently been seen as Castle Leoch in Outlander and Winterfell in Game of Thrones but is probably most famous for featuring in the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.Next stop is Glen Coe, perhaps the most famous of all Scotland’s glens. This narrow valley is where the bloody massacre of the MacDonalds took place in 1692 and has been used as a backdrop for many movies including Skyfall.After lunch (own expense) in the Fort William area it’s onto stunning Glenfinnan (Apr-Oct only). The viaduct/bridge featured in several Harry Potter movies and the famous monument marks the spectacular spot where Prince Charles Edward Stuart (Bonnie Prince Charlie) landed on mainland Scotland and raised his standard prior to the 1745 Jacobite Rebellion.You then stop for a photo of Britain’s highest mountain (Ben Nevis) before continuing along the Great Glen to the world's most mysterious lake, Loch Ness. There will be an opportunity for photos and souvenir shopping in the charming village of Fort Augustus. Continue along the full length of Loch Ness for a photo of Urquhart Castle. Overnight is in the pretty Highland capital of Inverness where you’ll be dropped off at your accommodation. After booking the tour you will be contacted to select either hostel, B&B or hotel which will be reserved on your behalf (pay supplier on departure). There are numerous pubs, cafés and restaurants for evening entertainment and dinner (own expense).Day 2 - After being collected from your accommodation it's only a short drive to Culloden Moor where the Jacobites were finally defeated by government soldiers in 1746, the last battle to be fought on British soil.From there you’ll visit Clava Cairns, one of Scotland's most evocative and sacred prehistoric sites (stone circles and burial mounds). Driving south through the Cairngorms National Park you'll hear about the flora and fauna of this wonderful wilderness which was officially protected in 2003.After lunch (own expense) in one of the charming villages inside the national park you arrive at the lively Highland town of Pitlochry with an elegant main street packed with shops and restaurants. During your break here there is an option to visit the Blair Athol Distillery (own expense) where you can take a guided tour and of course sample the 'water of life' for yourself. Final stop is a gentle riverside walk through Big Tree Country at Dunkeld, a beautiful way to finish the tour all seasons of the year.The return to Edinburgh crosses the River Forth where there's a photo opportunity of the famous Forth Rail Bridge.