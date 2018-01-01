Highland Titles

The starting point for the excursion is Inverness, the Highland Capital. Collection can be arranged from your hotel, airport, rail and bus terminals. Transport from other areas can be arranged and would be priced separately.South Side TourHeading towards the small village of Dores, we experience the sheer expanse of Loch Ness flanked on either side Scottish Bens (Scots for Mountains). Travelling south along the shoreline we arrive at the Falls of Foyers, a smoking waterfall that thunders 165 ft. down the rocks before escaping into Loch Ness. We advise a level of fitness should you wish to take the walk down to the falls as it is quite steep.Onward now to Suidhe Viewpoint, at a height of 1,200 ft. above sea level we offer another photo opportunity where you can capture this stunning landscape nestled above peat clad heather moors.North side TourAgain we travel along the shoreline of Loch Ness, through the village of Drumnadrochit , a chance to photo “Nessie”perhaps, before heading towards the ruins of Urquhart Castle, the second most visited castle in Scotland enveloped in 800 years of Scottish History, and famous for its part in The Wars of Independence.Close to here is the memorial to Sir John Cobb , who was killed on the loch in 1952 while attempting to break the world water speed record in his Speedboat Crusader.Either tour takes us the entire length of the loch, (some22 miles) before arriving at Fort Augustus. We are now in the Highland Region of Lochaber and drive along the shoreline of Loch Lochy, the third deepest Loch in Scotland, flanked by mountain slopes dropping into its waters.Soon we arrive at The Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge and ahead of you is the highest mountain in the UK, Ben Nevis towering 4,406 ft. above sea level.After a possible photo stop at the memorial we proceed to Fort William. Here you have the opportunity to visit the ruins of Inverlochy Castle, a site of many bloody battles in Scottish History. Leaving Fort William our drive takes you along the shores of Loch Linnhe towards Glencoe, one of the most haunting and forbidding glens in Scotland. An area drenched in the treachery of the Glencoe Massacre which took place on the 13th February 1692 .We then return towards Duror and stop at Glencoe Woods our Highland Estate Nature Reserve. Returning to Inverness we travel the same route to Fort Augustus and reverse our journey (whatever your choice) to allow you to have a full scenic tour of the Great Glen.