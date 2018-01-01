Scottish Highlands, Isle of Skye 5-Day Tour from Edinburgh

Day 1: Edinburgh – UllapoolMeet your guide in central Edinburgh and travel north over the Forth Road Bridge to the charming village of Dunkeld. Stroll along the village’s forest walkways to the Hermitage waterfalls. Then, continue to Cairngorms National Park. Wander amid the ancient pine forests of the Rothiemurchus Estate. Recharge with lunch (own expense) here.Then, head for the village of Dores. Along the way, you'll stop to take in panoramic views of Loch Ness. Finally, arrive in Ullapool and relax at your hotel. Day 2: Ullapool – Northwest Highlands – Ullapool (B)After breakfast, you'll travel into Assynt. Visit the 15th-century ruins of Ardvreck Castle, which boasts incredible views of the Highlands and rural Scotland, and the beach at Achmelvich Bay. Then, stop in the village of Lochinver for free time. Later, return to your hotel.Day 3: Ullapool – Applecross – Plockton – Isle of Skye (B)Following breakfast, you'll travel west, past the misty peaks of the Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve and along the coast of Loch Torridon.Stop in Applecross to eat lunch (own expense) before continuing along Bealach nam Bo (Cattle Pass), Britain’s highest road. Drink in the views, and then arrive in the Plockton. Stretch your legs and snap photos of Loch Carron.Continue over the sea to the Isle of Skye. Arrive in the harbor town of Portree, your base for the next two nights, and check in to your accommodation. The rest of the evening is yours to spend at your leisure.Day 4: Isle of Skye (B)After breakfast at your hotel, greet your guide and set off to explore the Isle of Skye. Perhaps travel north to the Trotternish Ridge, formed by a series of landslips. Hop out of your minivan on the mountain pass of the Quiraing, and snap photos of the unusual landscape forms that have earned names like the Needle, the Table and the Prison.Next, break for lunch (own expense) in one of the Isle of Skye’s pretty villages. Then, maybe head for Neist Point and enjoy a leisurely stroll to the lighthouse on Skye’s western tip. Alternatively, visit Dunvegan Castle, the ancient ancestral seat of the Clan McLeod.In the early evening, return to your accommodation in Portree and spend the rest of the day at your leisure.Day 5: Isle of Skye – Edinburgh (B)After breakfast, you'll travel south from Skye to the 13th-century Eilean Donan Castle.Continue east through the rugged mountains of Kintail, including the splendor of the Five Sisters, and drive through Glen Garry for views of Ben Nevis, Britain’s highest mountain.Stop for lunch (own expense) in Fort William, and then travel to Glencoe before arriving in Killin for refreshments (own expense) beside the beautiful Falls of Dochart. Conclude in Edinburgh.