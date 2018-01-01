Welcome to Inveraray
Small-Group West Highland Lochs and Castles from Edinburgh
Board a 16-passenger luxury minivan in central Edinburgh in the morning and set off on a journey toward the Scottish Highlands. Traveling west first, make a photo stop at Stirling Castle, once known as the 'Key to Scotland.' It was here that William Wallace — immortalized by Mel Gibson in the film Braveheart — defeated the English army in 1297.Continue to the fantastic medieval stronghold of Doune Castle. Built for the Duke of Albany more than 600 years ago, the castle is still in remarkable condition. You may recognize it from the famous film Monty Python and The Holy Grail or the more recent Outlander TV series, based on the books by Diana Gabaldon.Leave the rolling farmlands behind and venture into the wild forests and dramatic mountains of the Scottish Highlands. Hear the story of the ‘Scottish Robin Hood’ in the Braes of Balquhidder, the final resting place of Highland outlaw Rob Roy MacGregor. Wind your way through the Breadalbane mountains, stopping for lunch (own expense), and arrive at the magnificent ruins of Kilchurn Castle perched on Loch Awe.Continuing through Campbell country, visit the picturesque town of Inveraray on the shores of Loch Fyne, where you can visit 18th-century Inveraray Castle (Open from April to October only ), home of the Duke of Argyll.Trek up the steep Arrochar Alps to a fantastic viewpoint called 'Rest and Be Thankful,’ and learn the meaning behind the name from your guide. From here, skirt around Loch Long and down to Loch Lomond, Scotland's largest lake. Pause in the village of Luss for stunning views across the water.Return to Edinburgh in the evening.
Oban, Glencoe and West Highland Castles Day Trip from Glasgow
Departing from George Street, Glasgow, we journey north-west into the Highlands, passing through rugged highland scenery until we reach the town of Inveraray. This 18th Century Town is home to the Duke of Argyll, chief of the Clan Campbell, and features a beautiful castle in surrounded by gardens. Spend time at Inveraray Castle (own expense) and learn the history of the west Highlands, or alternatively explore the shores of Loch Fyne in the town centre.Once we leave Inveraray, we head deeper into the Scottish Highlands, through beautiful scenery marked by dramatic lochs and castles. We pause for photos of Kilchurn Castle, nestled on the banks of Loch Awe and famously framed by mountains. We then travel on to Oban, the famous 'Gateway to the Western Isles'. Here we stop for lunch, with plenty of free time to explore the town and its horseshoe bay.We then travel onwards, past Castle Stalker, a 15th Century Castle set on a small island on Loch Laich, before reaching Glencoe. We pause here for photos of the famous Glen, which is featured in the James Bond film, Skyfall, and was site of the 1692 massacre of the MacDonald clan.We then begin our return journey, passing over Rannoch Moor and the Black Mount and making our way to Luss for Loch Lomond. Here you will have time to wander along the shoreline of this magnificent loch, before once again boarding your coach and returning to Glasgow.
West Highland Lochs and Castles Day Trip from Edinburgh
Leaving Edinburgh, your tour begins at Doune Castle in Stirlingshire. The castle is instantly recognisable from the film 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail', and more recently in TV Series 'Game of Thrones' and 'Outlander'. Spend time exploring the castle (own expense) and take pictures before making your way back to the coach.You will then journey through the Highlands, past stunning Lochs, historic castles and glorious glens before you stop for lunch near Glen Ogle, offering spectacular views. Spend an hour at your leisure and appreciate your surroundings fully before continuing north to Kilchurn Castle.Kilchurn Castle, located on the banks of Loch Awe and surrounded by mountains, is one of Scotland's most picturesque castles. Enjoy time to pause for photos of the castle from across the Loch. We then continue on to the small highland village of Inveraray to visit Inveraray Castle (own expense). The Castle is home to the Duke of Argyll, chief of the Clan Campbell. Spend time exploring the Castle and its grounds, or alternatively visit the quaint town and its shops at your own pace, before returning to the coach to begin your return journey to Edinburgh.Travelling through the Arrochar Alps, we will make a brief stop at the Rest and be Thankful pass, with stunning views over the atmospheric Highlands, before stopping at Loch Lomond. Take time for photos across the largest freshwater Loch in Scotland, before returning to Edinburgh's Royal Mile, where your 10 hour tour comes to an end.
Iona, Mull, Isle of Skye Small Group 5-Day Tour from Edinburgh
Day 1: Edinburgh - ObanVisit Scotland's first National Park around Loch Lomond, stopping at the charming conservation village of Luss set on the Loch's banks. Travel through the impressive mountains of the West Highlands through the white-washed 18th-century town of Inveraray, home to the Campbell Clan and the Duke of Argyll. Spend the afternoon in the heart of Argyll exploring the ancient Kingdom of Dalriada and the standing stones of Kilmartin before arriving in the beautiful fishing harbor town of Oban for the next two nights accommodation.Day 2: ObanTake the ferry to Mull to explore dramatic coastlines and wild beauty, before taking the small ferry to the peace and tranquility of Iona - birthplace of Celtic Christianity and ancient burial ground of Scottish Kings. Here you are at leisure to visit the historic Abbey with its intricate carved crosses in the churchyard or explore the rocky headlands. There is also an opportunity to take a small boat out to the island of Staffa and view the dramatic basalt columns immortalized by Mendelssohn in his Hebridean Overture 'Fingal's Cave'. Return on the ferry to Oban for your second night.Day 3: Oban - PortreeToday takes you to Appin, passing the impregnable Castle Stalker and Glencoe, scene of the infamous massacre of the Clan Macdonald in 1692. Pass through Fort William and travel to Mallaig to catch the ferry to Skye. Arrive in Portree. Spend the evening at leisure. Day 4: PortreeSpend the day at Skye at leisure, following recommendations from your guide. Day 5: Portree - EdinburghYou will be collected from your accommodation and travel south passing by part of the magnificent Cuillin Hills, leaving the island via the Skye bridge. The tour then takes the 'Road to the Isles' through the splendor of the Five Sisters of Kintail, the mountains guarding the pass. Stop to visit the famous stronghold Eilean Donan Castle, used in the film Highlander, set at the junction of three lochs as protection against Viking raiders. From here, continue east through Glen Sheil and Glen Moriston to Loch Ness, where you will stop in the small Highland village of Fort Augustus at the south end for your chance to try and spot the monster. There is a boat trip (summer only) available here that will get you that little bit closer! Continuing south now through the Grampian Mountains along Loch Laggan, made famous now as 'Monarch of the Glen Country' before passing Dalwhinnie, home to Scotland's highest whisky distillery, and onwards into Highland Perthshire for a final walk and coffee break in the fresh northern air. Continue south past Blair Castle, returning back to Edinburgh via Perth and over the Forth Road Bridge. Arrive into Edinburgh in the early evening where the tour will conclude.
Loch Lomond, Loch Awe, Oban and Inveraray Day Trip from Glasgow
We depart Scotland's largest city Glasgow, traveling to the largest expanse of fresh water in Scotland Loch Lomond. Here we can visit the conservation Luss village for coffee and sightseeing. Luss is known for the T.V programme "Take the Highroad".Traveling deep into the Highlands, we pass by some amazing views (including Loch Awe, the longest in Scotland). Every moment you spend here you feel is rich with history. The Kilchurn Castle (historically a stronghold of the Campbell Clan) is known for being haunted it is a ruined 15th and 17th century structure on a rocky peninsula. On this part of the tour you will understand the Battle of the Pass of Brander, known as the Wars of Scottish Independence.It's lunchtime and we arrive at Oban here you can explore Scotland's Victorian seaside town, climb up to McCaig's Tower, enjoy the stunning views to the isles of Mull and Kerrera. On offer here is some of the freshest seafood you'll ever have tasted (own expense). Heading home, you'll visit the seat of the Campbell Clan at Inveraray, where we'll stop so that you can indulge in ice-cream, homemade cakes,sweets and a drink in the elegance of Loch Fyne (own expense).
3-Day Isle of Arran Tour from Glasgow
Day 1: Glasgow – Burns Country – Brodick, Isle of Arran Leave Glasgow in the morning and travel west into the county of Ayrshire to visit Culzean Castle, one of Scotland’s 18th-century showpieces. Head inside at your own expense and explore independently, admiring the stately architecture of its interiors as well as the cliff-top views over Culzean County Park. If time permits, wander through the parkland to explore its woodlands and secluded ponds, and maybe visit the cafe for a bite to eat (own expense).In the afternoon, continue to Burns Country where Robert Burns was born. Enjoy a stop in the coastal town of Alloway to see places mentioned in his poems and songs, and then visit Robert Burns Birthplace Museum (own expense), to find out more about the man who penned the world-famous Auld Lang Syne song. After browsing its exhibits independently, travel to Ardrossan to hop aboard your ferry to the Isle of Arran, and then travel by minibus to the large village of Brodick where your accommodation awaits. Check in and spend your evening doing whatever you please; ask your guide for tips for good restaurants in town.Overnight: 3-4-star hotel or guesthouse in BrodickDay 2: Isle of Arran (B)Meet your guide after breakfast and discuss the options for your day’s activities. Depending on the weather and your group’s interests, your guide will arrange the best day out for you. Perhaps spend your day in the island’s mountainous north and visit the 2,867-foot (874-meter) peak of Goat Fell, the villages of Corrie and Sannox, the ruins of Lochranza Castle and Arran Distillery. Alternatively, step back in time on a tour of Arran’s beguiling stone circles and standing stones that date back to the Neolithic period and the early Bronze Age. Other sites of interest that may be worked into your day’s itinerary include the harbor village of Blackwaterfoot, Sliddery, Arran Cheese Shop, Brodick Castle and Arran Brewery – a microbrewery that uses ingredients from the island. Lunch, dinner and entrance fees on this day are at your own expense.Overnight: 3-4-star hotel or guesthouse in BrodickDay 3: Brodick – Kintyre Peninsula – Inveraray – Glasgow (B)Return to mainland Scotland after breakfast, taking the ferry from Lochranza to Claonaig, a small town on the wild and windswept Kintyre Peninsula. Swap your mode of transport to a minibus, and then travel along the coast to the fishing village of Tarbert on the peninsula’s narrowest strip. Enjoy some free time to stretch your legs, and then continue along the banks of Loch Fyne to the little whitewashed village of Inveraray. Stop for lunch (own expense), and then travel past the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond on your way back to Glasgow. Your 3-day tour finishes in the early evening at the start point.