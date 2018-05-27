3-Day Speyside Whisky Tour from Edinburgh

Your small-group 3-day whisky tour will depart from Edinburgh by luxury minivan with a maximum of 15 people and head to the north-east area of Scotland! The region of Speyside follows the path of the River Spey, stretching from the west of the Cairngorm National Park to the east coast. Boasting an impressive scene of winding lochs, green glens and dramatic peaks, the region has something for everyone.Your base throughout your 3-day whisky tour is the idyllic village of Grantown on Spey, near Aviemore, where your charming B&B accommodation is located. From here, all the Speyside whisky distilleries and sights are within easy reach. Enjoy visits to four of the region’s famous whisky distilleries, Dalwhinnie, Benromach, Cardhu and Glenlivet, and enjoy tastings and samples galore. Speyside is home to another 42 operating distilleries, so there’s certainly plenty more to see if time permits! You will also visit Gordon and MacPhail’s legendary whisky shop in the Royal Burgh (town) of Elgin where you can shop for some of Speyside’s finest malts.The return to Edinburgh takes in the classic sights of the Cairngorm Mountains, Balmoral Castle (official Scottish home of the British Royal Family) and the village of Braemar in the Cairngorm National Park.