Welcome to Braemar
Top experiences in Braemar
Braemar activities
3-Day Speyside Whisky Tour from Edinburgh
Your small-group 3-day whisky tour will depart from Edinburgh by luxury minivan with a maximum of 15 people and head to the north-east area of Scotland! The region of Speyside follows the path of the River Spey, stretching from the west of the Cairngorm National Park to the east coast. Boasting an impressive scene of winding lochs, green glens and dramatic peaks, the region has something for everyone.Your base throughout your 3-day whisky tour is the idyllic village of Grantown on Spey, near Aviemore, where your charming B&B accommodation is located. From here, all the Speyside whisky distilleries and sights are within easy reach. Enjoy visits to four of the region’s famous whisky distilleries, Dalwhinnie, Benromach, Cardhu and Glenlivet, and enjoy tastings and samples galore. Speyside is home to another 42 operating distilleries, so there’s certainly plenty more to see if time permits! You will also visit Gordon and MacPhail’s legendary whisky shop in the Royal Burgh (town) of Elgin where you can shop for some of Speyside’s finest malts.The return to Edinburgh takes in the classic sights of the Cairngorm Mountains, Balmoral Castle (official Scottish home of the British Royal Family) and the village of Braemar in the Cairngorm National Park.
Scottish Highland Games Day Trip from Edinburgh
This tour is likely to sell-out! The Scottish Highland Games Day Trip from Edinburgh has limited availability, so book ahead to avoid disappointment!Dating back more than 900 years, when the Clans gathered to show off their athletic skills, the Scottish Highland Games are an unmissable event on the European calendar.Highlights of this fantastic spectacle include Highlands dancing, pipe band displays, hammer throwing, tug-of-war, wrestling and, of course, tossing the caber. The Games are held in different regions throughout the year, with the most famous held in Braemar in late summer.All tours spend the morning exploring the Highlands en-route to the village where the games are being held and at least 2-3 hours at the games themselves. Blair Atholl Gathering - Sunday 27th May 2018 Glamis Gathering - Sunday 10th June 2018 Luss Gathering - Saturday 7th July 2018 Bridge of Allan Gathering - Sunday 5th August 2018 Crieff Gathering - Sunday 19th August 2018 Braemar Gathering - Saturday 1st September 2018 Pitlochry Gathering - Saturday 8th September 2018
Braemar Highland Games from Edinburgh
You will be collected from your hotel/guest house and taken on the scenic route through the heart of Scotland looking out for wildlife and enjoying the beautiful landscape.On arrival at Braemar you will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to the games. The Scottish Highland Games are an unmissable event on the European calendar and date back to more than 900 years ago. Highlights of this fantastic event include Highlands dancing, pipe band displays, hammer throwing, tug-of-war, wrestling and, of course, tossing the caber. Tour Price is for transportation/guide only. Entrance fees are payable on arrival.