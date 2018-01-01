Welcome to Anstruther
Once among Scotland's busiest fishing ports, cheery Anstruther (pronounced en-ster by locals) has ridden the tribulations of the declining fishing industry better than some, and now offers a pleasant mixture of bobbing boats, historic streets and visitors ambling around the harbour grazing on fish and chips, or contemplating a boat trip to the Isle of May.
