Riyadh Public Transit Visitor Centre

Riyadh is rapidly constructing an entire public transportation system, and this structure allows transport geeks a look into the future. Guided tours, offered in Arabic and English, highlight the need for the project through videos, fun-fact graphics and interactive models, and dioramas give perspective on the capital’s sprawl. The highlight is hopping aboard three of the city’s shiny new metro-train prototypes on show, including the golden-hued 1st-class cabins.