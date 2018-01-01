Welcome to Hejaz

Meaning ‘barrier’, the region derives its name from the great escarpment that runs along Hejaz, separating it from the great plateaux of the interior. Historically, Hejaz has always seen itself as separate from the rest of the Kingdom, and that's even more true today with its friendly rivalry with the Najdis in the Riyadh region. Outward looking and cosmopolitan, the Hejazi are fiercely proud of their heritage. Explore the Red Sea coastline and make time for languid Jeddah, rarely visited Yanbu and bustling, family-oriented Taif.