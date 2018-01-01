Welcome to Perm
It is believed that Chekhov used Perm as the inspiration for the town his Three Sisters were so desperate to leave, and Boris Pasternak sent his Doctor Zhivago to a city clearly resembling Perm.
Located on the Kama River, Perm has long welcomed passers-by from various regions. Consequently, today's Perm is a cultural hotpot; the residents are welcoming and many of them speak English.
Perm has some interesting museums and cultural attractions, and is also the base from which to visit a great wooden architecture museum, located in Khokhlovka; the famous ice cave in Kungur; and a grim reminder of Soviet-era political persecution – the Perm-36 labour camp.
Top experiences in Perm
