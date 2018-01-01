Welcome to Chelyabinsk

Industrial and earthy, Chelyabinsk would at first glance seem to be a place best visited as a springboard rather than as a destination in itself, but dig beneath the surface and you'll find a pleasant place to explore. The city has broad avenues, numerous green spaces, and a few interesting museums, with exhibitions spanning everything from modern arts to historical artifacts. One of the most interesting of these is the meteor remnants (Chelyabinsk made headlines as the closest city to the site of a 2013 meteor explosion) displayed at the Chelyabinsk State Museum of Local History.

