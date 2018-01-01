Welcome to Kyzyl
Fancifully located at the ‘centre of Asia’, the Tuvan capital is where the vast majority of travellers begin their exploration of this captivating republic. Although the city’s Soviet-era concrete lacks any architectural charm, in recent years the purpose-built National Museum and the superb cultural centre have provided attractive focus for those interested in the country’s mesmerising traditions.
The key to enjoying Kyzyl (and all of Tuva) is contacting tour companies and Kyzyl-based English-speaking helpers well in advance – up to two months ahead if you’re planning to go anywhere near the Mongolian border, an area for which special permits are needed.
