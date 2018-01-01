Welcome to Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk

Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk is the prosperous and booming hub of Sakhalin Island, and a place changing fast as new office towers, hotels and apartment buildings shoot up all over the oil town’s streets (which are still named after Lenin, Marx and other communists). Despite its firmly business atmosphere, Yuzhno is quite relaxed, with pleasant tree-lined sidewalks and looming mountains that you can ride chairlifts up and ski or climb down, and a couple of nods to its distant Japanese history. It's also a safe bet to say that you'll be one of the few tourists here, whenever it is you decide to travel.