Welcome to Borodino

Borodino battlefield was the site of the turning-point Battle of Borodino in 1812, during the Napoleonic Wars. Two hundred years later, the rural site presents a vivid history lesson. Start at the Borodino Museum, which provides a useful overview, then spend the rest of the day exploring the 100-sq-km preserve. If you have your own car, you can see monuments marking the sites of the most ferocious fighting, as well as the headquarters of both the French and Russian armies. If you come by train, you’ll probably be limited to the monuments along the road between the train station and the museum (which are many).

