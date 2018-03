Welcome to Abramtsevo

Railway tycoon and art patron Savva Mamontov bought this lovely estate 45km north of Moscow in 1870. Here, he hosted a whole slew of painters and musicians, including Ilya Repin, landscape artist Isaak Levitan, portraitist Valentin Serov and ceramicist Mikhail Vrubel, as well as opera singer Fyodor Chaliapin. Today the Abramtsevo Estate Museum-Preserve is a delightful retreat from Moscow or addition to a trip to nearby Sergiev Posad.