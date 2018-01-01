Welcome to Curtea de Argeş
Top experiences in Curtea de Argeş
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Curtea de Argeş activities
Bucharest Day-Trip to Discover Dracula's Life Journey
You will spend the whole day searching for clues about Dracula's life (in the 15th century he was known as Vlad the Impaler). He was the ruler of the Wallachia region. His seat of power was in Targoviste. This is the first stop of the day where you will visit the ruins of his court and the tower of Dracula. Afterwards, you will head to Curtea de Arges and visit one of the most beautiful churches in Romania. It is here where the first two royal couples of Romania are buried. From here you will journey to the gateway of the Carpathians, to the ruins of Poienari Castle and learn more about the myth of Dracula. You will drive through the mountains to reach Dracula's Castle in Bran, the notorious dark and mysterious place. The last stop of the day will be at the Snagov Monastery, where it is believed to be the final resting place of Vlad. On this full day trip enjoy an exclusive lecture on Dracula and Vlad the Impaler and decide between fact and fiction while passing through different stages of his life making it the most complete Dracula Day Trip in Romania.
Transfagarasan Highway Tour from Brasov
After leaving your accommodation in Brasov, the tour starts on DN1 linking Brasov to Sibiu, parallel to the Fagaras Mountains. After about 100 km the way goes southwards traveling the mountains: this is Transfagarasan. The first stop is Balea Waterfall where a little break will be done. This is the place from where one cannot go further in the cold season except by cable car. It is also the place from where the spectacular landscape begins with a totally special bird view of the mountains and of the winding curves giving the impression of magic. At the top of the road (2000 m) the tour will stop at Balea Glacier Lake and from there the way passes a tunnel to reach the other part of the Fagaras Mountains (South), from Transylvania to Valachia. The way continues downwards with as beautiful landscapes as the ones seen before and after some tens of kilometers of winding curves in endless woods, Vidraru Dam appears imposingly. It was built in 1965 being one of the greatest in Europe. The Vidraru Storage Lake and Fagaras Mountains offer an unforgettable panoramic view. There are only some kilometers more to the getting out of the mountains where we reach the well-known Poienari Citadel built by Vlad the Impaler in the 15th century, the one who inspired the character of Bram Stroker, Dracula. If you want to enter the ruins of the citadel, you have 1500 steps to go upstairs. The effort is worth making it: the view of the mountains and of the way is unreal beautiful. The way goes on to the town of Curtea de Arges, the ex-capital of Valachia where nobody should miss there the splendid Monastery of Curtea de Arges with a unique Romanian architecture, within which there are the tombs of our Royal Family. A short presentation of the Royality will be given to you here. This is the last important objective of the trip, than the way will continue back to Transylvania through Bran Pass, the oldest linking point between Transylvania and Valachia. Traveling through places dating back in old times, you can admire Romanian traditional villages scattered among the valleys and hills that will be passed.
Searching for Dracula: Private Day Trip from Bucharest
Itinerary:Targoviste Princely Court - The real court of Vlad the ImpalerAbout 80km northwest of Bucharest in the Southwestern Transylvanian Alps is the town of Targoviste. It was the capital of feudal Walachia from the 14th to the 17th century. It was here that Vlad Dracula had his main residence. Tour highlights: Princely Court, Princely Church, Chindia Tower, Museum of the printing press and of the old Romanian books.Poienari Fortress - The Real Castle of Dracula is placed on the highest cliff around Arges gorges at 850m. It is surrounded by a spectacular landscape and to get there you will climb the 1480 steps to the top.Afterwards drive to Curtea de Arges for a traditional Romanian lunch and a tour of the first capital of Wallachia. Curtea de Arges is a city in Romania on the bank of the Arges River, which flows through a valley in the lower Carpathians. The name, literally means The Court upon Arges and refers to the former status of the town as the capital of Wallachia. Take a walking tour of the town visiting the Princely Church and Old Court ruins, and the Episcopal Church where the monarchs of Romania are buried.
Transfagarasan Highway Private Day Trip from Bucharest
The journey starts early morning in Bucharest heading northwards to the former capital of the medieval Wallachian principality, Curtea de Arges. Situated in a picturesque landscape, this is one of the most historically significant places in Romania. Curtea de Arges is the home of an old Princely Court, dated back to the 14th century and a famous monastery, with a very interesting yet gruesome legend. After the visit, travel toward the Carpathian Mountains stopping to admire the Vidraru Dam, one of the largest in Romania. Finally, enjoy a memorable ride along the picturesque Transfagarasan, declared by Top Gear, "the best road in the world". Built high up in the Fagaras Mountains, the road stretches for 62 miles (100 km), offering breathtaking views. Stops will be made on the way to admire the scenery, take photos and simply enjoy the strong and healthy mountain air before heading back to Bucharest, which will be reached in the evening.
Private Tour from Brasov to The Ruins of Vlad the Impaler's Citadel, Vidraru Lake and Curtea de Arges Monastery
At 9 AM you will be picked up from your hotel from Brasov. Our first stop will be at Curtea de Arges Monastery. After that we will go at Poienari Village, where the ruins of Vlad the Impaler's Castle is. After visiting, we will go at Vidraru, where we will have also a lunch break, at a traditional local cuisine restaurant (vegetable dishes are also available). Around 19:00 we will back in Brasov. We will ride you back at your hotel. At each sight we will spent enough time to visit also the surroundings. Our guide will tell you how much time is recommended to spent but the final decision will be yours - you decide how much time to spent at each sight.Curtea de Arges Monastery - Maybe is the only one monastery from Romania which is more about the legends than religion. The legend of the pregnant women trapped inside the walls and the death of master Manole who tried to fly with wooden wings are probably the most known legends about this monastery. Find out the other legends about this place and the tombs of the greatest kings of Romania (which are inside the monastery), such as Carol I, the founder of Sinaia Castle.The Ruins of Poienari Citadel or The Ruins of Vlad the Impaler's Citadel (Vlad the Impaler - the medieval Romanian ruler whose image is associated with Count Dracula). Be aware: From the bottom of the hill to up where the ruins are, you have to step more than 1.400 medieval stairs. Is not hard, really! We need like 30 minutes for all of them. But even so, we do not recommend this tour for pregnant women or for those with medical problems.Vidraru Dam - Situated in one of the most beautiful and wild areas from Carpathian Mountains, Vidraru Dam is the highest one from Romania and one of the highest from Europe!
Transylvania Day Trip from Bucharest: In Search of Count Dracula
Start the morning with a drive from Bucharest towards Targoviste, to explore the former capital of Wallachia during Vlad the Impaler's time. In 1459, from his royal court in Targoviste, Vlad The Impaler refused to pay tribute to the Ottoman Empire. He won one memorable victory against the Ottomans when he disguised himself as a janissary and attacked the Ottoman army camped near Targoviste. Vlad Dracula built Chindia Tower, the landmark of the city, for surveillance and defense purposes. It was partly built on a church and is 27 meters high and 9 meters in diameter. The oldest written document about Targoviste Royal Court dates back to 1396. In the 17th century, the Royal Court was set on fire at the orders of the ottoman Empire and the capital of Wallachia was moved to Bucharest.Next stop will be at Curtea de Arges, the former capital of Wallachia. The town`s strongholds were rebuilt in the 14th century. See its princely church and frescoed interior which is one of the first examples of Romanian paintings. The Episcopal Church (the monastery) is a recreation of the original built in 1512 -1517 by prince Neagoe Basarab (rebuilt in 1875 - 1885).The tour concludes with a visit to Poenari Fortress. Standing on a cliff but now in ruins this is known as the real castle of Dracula (Vlad Tepes). To get to the top you must climb up its 1400 steps (takes approx. 30 minutes). Once you arrive at the top of the castle you will find that it is surprisingly small; one third collapsed down the mountainside in 1888. However, entering through a narrow wooden bridge, you come across the crumbling remains of two towers within; the prism shaped one was Vlad`s (Dracula`s) residential quarters. From here, according to the legend, Vlad the Impaler`s wife flung herself from the window, declaring that it was better to die than be captured by the Turks, who were besieging the castle. Legend has it that Vlad himself escaped over the mountains on horseback. Finally, return back to Bucharest where your trip ends.