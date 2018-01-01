Transfagarasan Highway Tour from Brasov

After leaving your accommodation in Brasov, the tour starts on DN1 linking Brasov to Sibiu, parallel to the Fagaras Mountains. After about 100 km the way goes southwards traveling the mountains: this is Transfagarasan. The first stop is Balea Waterfall where a little break will be done. This is the place from where one cannot go further in the cold season except by cable car. It is also the place from where the spectacular landscape begins with a totally special bird view of the mountains and of the winding curves giving the impression of magic. At the top of the road (2000 m) the tour will stop at Balea Glacier Lake and from there the way passes a tunnel to reach the other part of the Fagaras Mountains (South), from Transylvania to Valachia. The way continues downwards with as beautiful landscapes as the ones seen before and after some tens of kilometers of winding curves in endless woods, Vidraru Dam appears imposingly. It was built in 1965 being one of the greatest in Europe. The Vidraru Storage Lake and Fagaras Mountains offer an unforgettable panoramic view. There are only some kilometers more to the getting out of the mountains where we reach the well-known Poienari Citadel built by Vlad the Impaler in the 15th century, the one who inspired the character of Bram Stroker, Dracula. If you want to enter the ruins of the citadel, you have 1500 steps to go upstairs. The effort is worth making it: the view of the mountains and of the way is unreal beautiful. The way goes on to the town of Curtea de Arges, the ex-capital of Valachia where nobody should miss there the splendid Monastery of Curtea de Arges with a unique Romanian architecture, within which there are the tombs of our Royal Family. A short presentation of the Royality will be given to you here. This is the last important objective of the trip, than the way will continue back to Transylvania through Bran Pass, the oldest linking point between Transylvania and Valachia. Traveling through places dating back in old times, you can admire Romanian traditional villages scattered among the valleys and hills that will be passed.