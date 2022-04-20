Vişeu & Vaser Valleys

Wooded mountains rise to dizzying heights around the beautiful Vişeu Valley (Valea Vişeu), which tracks the Vişeu River on its journey southeast from Sighet. The equally picturesque Vaser Valley (Valea Vaser) is carved out by the river of the same name, which empties into the Vişeu River at Vişeu de Sus.

Explore Vişeu & Vaser Valleys

0

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Vişeu & Vaser Valleys.

  • Eat

    Pizzeria Andra

    With chartreuse-coloured seats and wooden-tile panelling, Andra is upbeat and a local favourite, with a huge menu of pizza, pasta (11 to 17 lei),…