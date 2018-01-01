Welcome to Tulcea
Top experiences in Tulcea
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Tulcea activities
3 Days Private Tour - The Danube Delta for Bird Watching Lovers from Bucharest
1st and 2nd Day (B, L, D)After a very early pick up from your hotel in Bucharest we'll drive to Tulcea, a 3 ½ hours trip. In Tulcea we start your adventure in the Danube Delta by taking a boat trip to either Crisan or Mila 23, two traditional villages, where we'll set our base for 2 nights (all inclusive or half board menus based on fresh fish prepared by locals). Even 2 days might seem not enough, we shall explore the surrounding lakes and canals where an abundance of the grebes, cormorants, pelicans, bitterns, egrets, storks, glossy ibises, common spoonbills, American flamingos, swans, wigeons, and pochards will offer you many splendid views. Make sure to bring your best camera!Another must do is either a sunrise or sunset or both! We can go deeper into the Delta reaching Caraorman Forest (Black Forest), a protected reservation with 500 years old white and black poplars, falcons, oak trees, all surrounded by sandbanks. Other rare species of plants, together with eagles, falcons, owls, wildcats or even wolves are part of this wildlife land of Romania.3rd Day (B) After breakfast, the boat will take us to Tulcea and then the drive back to Bucharest.
Danube Delta Day Trip from Tulcea
Book a day trip in the Danube Delta and have the chance to visit this amazing place, with many areas unspoiled by human hands. You will have the opportunity to observe the natural elements as the boats go at an average speed of 20 km/h. We will stop at all the points of interest in order to take pictures and savour the images offered by the Delta flora and fauna. Our journey starts with one of the most beautiful regions of the Delta, Garla Sontea and we descend on Channel 36, Garla Sireasa and Garla Sontea. Afterwards we go up and reach Mila 23 village where we will stop and visit the Lotca Museum (lotca - traditional wooden boat used by fishermen in Danube Delta) opened by Ivan Patzaichin, one of the most important sportsmen in Romania with multiple Olympic and world champion medals. We proceed through Radacinos lakes, Trei Iezere, Bogdaproste (when the water level allows it) and we enter the Old Danube, the Madgearu Canal and after a lot of amazing sceneries we reach Letea village. We continue our trip by jeep in order to visit Letea Forest, the northernmost subtropical forest in Europe. You will have the opportunity to observe wild horses, oaks grown on salty sand and many other attractions of the place, depending on the season. Next, our local experience includes visiting Letea village, talking to the people and, optionally, a traditional fish lunch at a very beautiful and clean local household. After, we will start our journey back to Tulcea, but we can assure you that everything looks completely different, you will not recognise the place that you went through.Meeting point: the pier at Port Aval – Tulcea at 08:00 AM Trip duration: 10-12 hours
Safari Experience in the Danube Delta
Day 1 | Departure from Bucharest Your day trip will start early in the morning when our tour guide will pick you up. From Bucharest, you will be directly transferred to Tulcea, the place where the Danube River splits into three channels. Also known as Europe’s Amazon River, the Danube Delta is filled with rare species of plants and birds, and offer a rare opportunity to enjoy the unspoiled nature. At 16:00 we will leave for a traditional fishing village located in the heart of the Danube Delta, Mila 23. The village was founded by the Lipovans, a group of Russian refugees that blend in perfectly with the surrounding scenery. Certain areas of the Delta can only be explored via rowing boats or kayaks, and the narrow channels surrounded by tall trees and lush vegetation stand as a barrier between civilization and unspoiled nature. Day 2 | Danube Delta – Sulina After breakfast, we will leave for one of the oldest human settlements in Romania by following the Sulina Branch. The port of Sulina was mentioned for the first time more than 1,000 years ago under the name of Selina, and it the most eastern point in Romania. Here, we will the most important landmarks, such as the old churches, the 55 feet tall lighthouse located in the middle of the town, the museum inside the lighthouse, and the St. Alexander and St. Nicholas Cathedral. In Sulina, we will enjoy a warm delicious lunch at a local guesthouse on the shore, and then we will take a bus trip to the nearby beach. Here, you will have 3 to 4 hours at your disposal, and you can swim in the sea, relax on the shore, or take a stroll along the beach. Upon request, you can take a relaxing walk through the beautiful Sulina cemetery, and then reunite with the rest of the group on the beach. Day 3 | Day trip to the Letea Village and Forest After a delicious breakfast, we will take a boat to the Letea, a beautiful village filled with numerous traditional houses built with wood and clay, with thatched roofs and painted in lively shades of blue and green. After touring the village, we will take a car ride to the nearby forest, the northernmost subtropical forest in Europe. Here, you will see the world’s only oak forest on salty sand, lianas, and a subtropical flora that cannot be found elsewhere in Romania, as well as the famous wild horses of the Danube Delta. Upon returning from the forest we will take a short walking tour through the village to see and photograph the traditional houses. Lunch will be served back at the guest house, and after a few hours, we will go see the sunset. The rest of the day is at your disposal. Day 4 | Departure After breakfast, you will be transferred to Tulcea by boat, and then we will take a car back to Bucharest.
14 Days Private Tour of Romania Tour from Bucharest
DAY 1 - Your guide will be waiting for you at the airport, and will take you to the hotel. Depending your arrival time, start visiting Bucharest. In addition to the pedestrian tour in the historical center, visit Palace of the Parliament and Village Museum. Overnight in Bucharest DAY 2 (B) - After breakfast, depart to Brasov Medieval Town. On the way, stop in Sinaia for the former summer royal residence: Peles Castle, one of the most beautiful castles from Europe. In the afternoon, reach Brasov and visit the Old City. Overnight in BrasovDay 3 (B) - More of Transylvania for Sighisoara Citadel – Unesco World Heritage. On the way, stop in Viscri Village for the Fortified Church. Overnight in Sighisoara Day 4 (B) - Continue towards Sibiu and explore Malancrav and Biertan Saxon Villages with their Old Fortified Churches. Reach Sibiu and visit the Old City. Overnight in Sibiu Day 5 (B) - All day enjoying Sibiu plus Medieval Corvin Castle.Overnight in Sibiu Day 6, Day 7, Day 8 (B and D for the 3 days) - From Sibiu, we'll drive towards superb area of Maramures. We'll stop on the way for the impressive Turda Salt Mine. In the evening, we'll arrive in traditional village of Breb in Maramures. Have a traditional Wooden House with old furniture for the accommodation and you'll enjoy traditional meals prepared by locals. While in Maramures, we'll visit Wooden Churches from Budesti, Desesti, Ieud and Barsana. Learn a perspective over the ancient ways of doing things by visiting the Watter Mill in Sarbi Village. Also, Merry Cemetery from Sapanta and Anti-communism fighters Memorial in Sighet will be on our program. One of the days, we'll take Mocanita Steam Train for a ride through forests, valleys, remote villages. 3 nights in Breb Village in Naramures (half board included) Day 9 (B) - From Maramures, drive to Bucovina in Northeast of Romania. On our way, we'll stop for Moldovita Painted Monastery – Unesco World Heritage. Arrive in Gura Humorului for the accommodation. Overnight in Gura Humorului Day 10 (B) - In the morning, visit another 2 Painted Monasteries: Voronet and Humor, listed in Unesco World Heritage. After this, head to Iasi. Overnight in Iasi Day 11 (L and D) - From Iasi move towards Danube River in the south-east of Romania. From Tulcea, transfer to Crisan Village in the Danube Delta. In the evening, admire the sunset from a boat on one of the lakes there.Overnight in Crisan Village Day 12 (B, L, D) - All day is dedicated to exploring the amazing Danube Delta. Take a boat ride to admire narrow channels, wildlife, birds, animals and remote villages. Overnight in Crisan VillageDay 13 (B) - In the morning, transfer to Tulcea and from there we'll start our drive back to Bucharest. Overnight in Bucharest Day 14 (B) - Transfer to the Airport.
Discover Danube Delta from Bucharest - Private Tour for 5 Days
Day 1 Meet you at Bucharest International Airport and transfer to your hotel in downtown. After you accommodate, we'll start to explore Bucharest. We'll discover The Old City, Stavropoleos Church, Village Museum, Palace of the Parliament, the second biggest building in the world after Pentagon and other sights. OVERNIGHT IN BUCHARESTDay 2 In the morning, we will pick you up from your Hotel in Bucharest and start driving to Tulcea City. After 3 hours and 30 minutes, we will have a Boat Transfer to one of the villages in the Danube Delta, this will be our base for 3 nights. After we settle into our accommodation, you will enjoy a traditional lunch in the house of one of the local residents. Here you will experience great food that comes from their garden and fresh fish from Danube River. After lunch, you will return to our accommodations to rest. Later in the afternoon we will be ready for your first Boat Ride. We will then adventure out into the delta to admire the tranquility of nature in the evening and be amazed by a fabulous sunset. Return to the accommodation. OVERNIGHT IN DANUBE DELTA (traditional lunch included)Day 3 After breakfast, we are ready for your second Boat Ride to explore more of the fantastic Danube Delta. This trip will be longer, around 6 hours, but will give you the opportunity to understand better this amazing place, which is unique in Europe. After enjoying the wonders of the Delta, you will return to the village and enjoy another delicious meal. The rest of the day will be for relaxing. OVERNIGHT IN DANUBE DELTA (breakfast and traditional lunch included)Day4After 2 days of exploring the lakes and channels, it is time to discover the Letea Subtropical Forest, this is the oldest natural reservation in Romania, and has a very rich fauna that is home to hundreds of species of plants, trees, and flowers. We will then enjoy a traditional meal in the village and visit Sulina Old City. This is where you can see the Danube River flows into the Black Sea. Here we will enjoy a visit in the village of Sulina and then you will get to spend some time relaxing on the Beach at the Black Sea. In the evening, we will return to your accommodation. OVERNIGHT IN DANUBE DELTA (breakfast and traditional lunch included)Day 5 After breakfast, we will depart to Tulcea and from Tulcea to Bucharest, where you will arrive at 2PM. Free time. OVERNIGHT IN BUCHAREST and END OF OUR SERVICES
Discover Sulina, Danube Delta
The Sulina Fabuloasa large pack: 7 days and 6 nightsLevel: active peopleTarget: families or any groups of active people interested in adventures, wild life, photographyLocation: Sulina/around SulinaAccommodation will be in a caravan with a big shady wood terraces, two double bads and a big yard.DAY 1. You’ll probably arrive in the afternoon. We will get to know each other while making a fish soup. We can go swimming and we’ll decide the details for the next day.DAY 2. Kayaking trip in the wilderness – wild beaches.DAY 3. Cultural tour at the museum of the lighthouse, the “Sulina workman” exhibition, the CED cemetery, the beach.DAY 4. Letea forest tour. By bike or motorboat. The motorboat means extra cost.DAY 5. Fishing, we are ending the day with a fish soup made of the fish we caught.DAY 6. Sunrise at the Musura Bay, kayaking trip. If it’s too early we can start the trip at 7-8 am, but we won’t catch the sunrise.DAY 7. Depending on the time you leave, trip on the Busurca channel or on the beach, or a bike trip.USEFUL TIPS:There are pretty well stocked shops in Sulina for basic food, water, and fruits.You must have the following accessories for trips: sun hats, sunscreen, spray for bugs, flip flops, slight raincoat. optional: camera and waterproof bag.