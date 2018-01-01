Safari Experience in the Danube Delta

Day 1 | Departure from Bucharest Your day trip will start early in the morning when our tour guide will pick you up. From Bucharest, you will be directly transferred to Tulcea, the place where the Danube River splits into three channels. Also known as Europe’s Amazon River, the Danube Delta is filled with rare species of plants and birds, and offer a rare opportunity to enjoy the unspoiled nature. At 16:00 we will leave for a traditional fishing village located in the heart of the Danube Delta, Mila 23. The village was founded by the Lipovans, a group of Russian refugees that blend in perfectly with the surrounding scenery. Certain areas of the Delta can only be explored via rowing boats or kayaks, and the narrow channels surrounded by tall trees and lush vegetation stand as a barrier between civilization and unspoiled nature. Day 2 | Danube Delta – Sulina After breakfast, we will leave for one of the oldest human settlements in Romania by following the Sulina Branch. The port of Sulina was mentioned for the first time more than 1,000 years ago under the name of Selina, and it the most eastern point in Romania. Here, we will the most important landmarks, such as the old churches, the 55 feet tall lighthouse located in the middle of the town, the museum inside the lighthouse, and the St. Alexander and St. Nicholas Cathedral. In Sulina, we will enjoy a warm delicious lunch at a local guesthouse on the shore, and then we will take a bus trip to the nearby beach. Here, you will have 3 to 4 hours at your disposal, and you can swim in the sea, relax on the shore, or take a stroll along the beach. Upon request, you can take a relaxing walk through the beautiful Sulina cemetery, and then reunite with the rest of the group on the beach. Day 3 | Day trip to the Letea Village and Forest After a delicious breakfast, we will take a boat to the Letea, a beautiful village filled with numerous traditional houses built with wood and clay, with thatched roofs and painted in lively shades of blue and green. After touring the village, we will take a car ride to the nearby forest, the northernmost subtropical forest in Europe. Here, you will see the world’s only oak forest on salty sand, lianas, and a subtropical flora that cannot be found elsewhere in Romania, as well as the famous wild horses of the Danube Delta. Upon returning from the forest we will take a short walking tour through the village to see and photograph the traditional houses. Lunch will be served back at the guest house, and after a few hours, we will go see the sunset. The rest of the day is at your disposal. Day 4 | Departure After breakfast, you will be transferred to Tulcea by boat, and then we will take a car back to Bucharest.