Full-Day Private Day Tour to Danube Gorges from Timisoara

Where: Danube Gorge Highlights: May-October: Boat ride, Tabula Traiana, Decebal’s face(the tallest rock sculpture in Europe), Ponicova cave, hiking on Ciucaru Mare peak above Danube Gorge.October-May: Bigar waterfall, Car ride along the Danube Gorge, Decebal’s face(the tallest rock sculpture in Europe), hiking on Ciucaru Mare peak above Danube Gorge, outside bath in hot thermal spring water. Available: all year round. Please see the two options of the tour depending on the season. Included: transport by private car, boat ride (May-October), entry fees, guide services Not included: meals, other personal expenses We’ll spend our day at the most beautiful part of the Danube, The Danube Gorge. (Cazanele Dunarii). The old Danube will mesmerize us with the stories, the impressive history, and the stunning landscapes with the trail carved through the mountains. May-October:We’ll drive to the heart of the cauldrons by car. Soon we will start hiking above Danube Gorge, on Ciucaru Mare Peak which reveals an amazing view over the big river surrounded by big and impressive rock walls. We also have in plan to visit the beautiful and wild Ponicova cave, which is a great and surprising experience. Don't forget about our boat ride on the Danube, which we'll take us in the heart of the cauldrons and also the tallest and impressive rock sculpture, Decebal's face. October-May: We’ll drive to the heart of the cauldrons by car. On our way we'll stop at one of the most beautiful waterfalls, Bigar waterfall. Later on, we'll drive along the Danube Gorge and admire its wild beauty. Soon we will start hiking above Danube Gorge, on Ciucaru Mare Peak which reveals an amazing view over the big river surrounded by big and impressive rock walls. Later, we will stop also at the tallest and impressive rock sculpture, Decebal's face. We will end our day with an outside bath in hot thermal water, near Baile Herculane resort.The program can be altered on the spot, depending on weather conditions and other relevant aspects such as the physical condition of the participants.This is a 12 hours trip.