Welcome to St-Joseph

The Wild South's hub, modernish St-Joseph (say 'St-Jo' if you want to sound local) won't leap to the top of your list of preferred destinations in Réunion but it offers useful services, including supermarkets and banks with ATMs. While it oozes the kind of sunny languor you'd associate with the tropics, the bustling shopping streets at peak hours impart the energy (and stress) of a city.