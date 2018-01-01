Welcome to St-Leu
Since the good old days of the sugar industry ended, forward-looking St-Leu has transformed itself into a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts. This is the place to get high – legally: no doubt you'll be tempted to join the paragliders who wheel down from the Hauts to the lagoon. Scuba divers also swear that the drop-offs here are the best on the island.
St-Leu has a smattering of handsome stone buildings dating from the French colonial era, such as the mairie (town hall) and the church opposite. Other attractions are the shady park along the seafront and a protected beach that is popular with families.
St-Leu is also optimally placed for explorations of the coast and forays into the Hauts.
