Welcome to St-Gilles-les-Bains

The tourism machine shifts into overdrive in the large resort complex of St-Gilles-les-Bains, with its white sands, restaurants, nightclubs and a boisterous atmosphere on weekends. During the week, however, the atmosphere is much more relaxed and you shouldn't have to fight for a space to lay your towel. There are numerous water activities on offer, from diving to deep-sea fishing.