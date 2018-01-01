Welcome to Salazie
The road alongside the gorge of the Rivière du Mât from St-André to Salazie, which lies at the eastern entrance to the Cirque, winds past superb waterfalls. There's not much to detain you in Salazie, though, and most visitors press on to Hell-Bourg. You'll have to change buses here if you're heading further up into the Cirque.
Top experiences in Salazie
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.