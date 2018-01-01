Welcome to Îlet À Cordes
Îlet à Cordes is a marvellous stop-the-world-and-get-off place and you'll leave with reluctance. The setting is truly photogenic: wherever you look, this tiny écart (settlement) is cradled by soaring mountains, with major peaks looming on the horizon. Vineyards and fields where lentils are grown complete the picture.
Top experiences in Îlet À Cordes
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.