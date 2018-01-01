Welcome to Hell-Bourg

The town of Hell-Bourg emerges like a hamlet in a fairy tale after 9km of tight bends from Salazie. You can't help but be dazzled by the fabulous backdrop – the majestic mountain walls that encase Hell-Bourg like a grandiose amphitheatre. No prize for guessing that this rugged terrain offers fantastic hiking opportunities. It offers plenty of more sedentary opportunities as well. Culture aficionados will get their fill in this quintessential Réunionnais town with its enchanting centre, where old Creole mansions line the streets.

