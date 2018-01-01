Welcome to Grand Îlet & Col des Boeufs

This is a sweet, picturesque spot. About 17km west of Salazie, accessed by a scenic white-knuckle road, Grand Îlet really feels like the end of the line. The village sits at the base of the ridge separating the Cirque de Salazie and the Cirque de Mafate. Above the village is the mountain pass of Col des Bœufs, which forms the main pedestrian route between the two Cirques; access is via the village of Le Bélier, 3km above Grand Îlet, where you'll find the start of the tarred route forestière (forestry road) that leads to Col des Bœufs. The route forestière is dotted with a number of kiosques (picnic shelters) that are popular at weekends.