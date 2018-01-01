Welcome to Cilaos

Cilaos is ensnared by scenery so mind-blowingly dramatic it's practically Alpine. One name says it all: Piton des Neiges (3071m). The iconic peak towers over the town of Cilaos, acting like a magnet to hiking fiends. But there's no obligation to overdo it: a smattering of museums and plenty of short walks mean this incredible dose of natural magnificence can also be appreciated at a more relaxed pace.

