Welcome to St-Denis
With most of Réunion's tourist attractions located elsewhere on the island, most visitors only stay long enough to rent a car before dashing off to more magnetic locations. But St-Denis warrants more than a fleeting glance. Scratch beneath the French polish and you'll soon realise that the city also boasts an undeniably Creole soul, with some delightful colonial and religious buildings and a casual multi-ethnic atmosphere.
If that's not enough, there are always epicurean indulgences. Sip a black coffee at a chic pavement cafe listening to a séga (traditional African music and dance) or maloya (traditional dance music of Réunion) soundtrack or indulge in fine dining at a gourmet restaurant.
Top experiences in St-Denis
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.