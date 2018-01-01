Francophiles will feel comfortable in St-Denis (san-de-nee), the capital of Réunion. Except for the palms and flamboyant trees to remind you that you're somewhere sunnier (and hotter), St-Denis could be easily mistaken for a French provincial enclave, with a flurry of trendy shops, brasseries, bistros and boulangeries (bakeries).

Read More

With most of Réunion's tourist attractions located elsewhere on the island, most visitors only stay long enough to rent a car before dashing off to more magnetic locations. But St-Denis warrants more than a fleeting glance. Scratch beneath the French polish and you'll soon realise that the city also boasts an undeniably Creole soul, with some delightful colonial and religious buildings and a casual multi-ethnic atmosphere.

If that's not enough, there are always epicurean indulgences. Sip a black coffee at a chic pavement cafe listening to a séga (traditional African music and dance) or maloya (traditional dance music of Réunion) soundtrack or indulge in fine dining at a gourmet restaurant.

Read Less