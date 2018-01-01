Welcome to Mitiaro

The tourism juggernaut that churns through Rarotonga and Aitutaki is a world away from sleepy Mitiaro. Here people live much the same way as their ancestors have for hundreds of years (except for electricity and motorscooters). Mitiaro may not be classically beautiful in the traditional South Pacific sense – the beaches are small and, where the land’s not covered with boggy swamp, it’s mainly black craggy rock – yet it is an interesting slice of traditional Polynesian life and makes for a rewarding place to spend a few days.

