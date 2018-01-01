Welcome to Playa Salinas
Salinas proper, the town at the center of the south coast’s agricultural economy, lies about 1.5km north of the coast and 1.5km south of the highway. Though it’s the birthplace of baseball legends Roberto and Sandy Alomar as well as a pair of Miss Universe queens, the town itself isn’t so easy on the eyes.
The coastal barrio of Playa Salinas fares far better. The name is a misnomer since there’s no actual sand, but the geographical features of its harbor make it an important Caribbean port. The presence of a marina, attracting lots of retired American and European yachties, together with some offshore mangrove-fringed cays, means water-themed activities are readily available. Still more visitors are drawn by the seafood restaurants here beside an attractive waterside promenade.