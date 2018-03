Welcome to Guánica & Around

Not much happens in underwhelming Guánica itself, but international travelers are enticed by some of the south coast's most idyllic accommodation options southeast of town, an astounding swathe of bays and beaches, and the wilderness that links the whole region together, the stunning Bosque Estatal de Guánica, perched in hills above the sea. Guánica is 6km south of Hwy 2 on Rte 116.