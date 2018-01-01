Welcome to Cabo Rojo
Cabo Rojo (Red Cape) is the name of both a small administrative town (15km south of Mayagüez and 12km west of San Germán) and the wider, infinitely more enticing municipality that surrounds it. To add to the confusion, it is also the name used to describe the rugged coastline that constitutes Puerto Rico’s extreme and rarely-traveled southwestern tip. Got it?
Cabo Rojo (El Pueblo) – Cabo Rojo the town, that is – is the only bland part of what is otherwise a fascinating region. It sprawls haphazardly around Hwy 2 and acts as a supply center for the sparsely populated, mangrove-fringed coast outside town. Before you hastily depart for the nearby beauty spots, the town has three reasons to linger: a museum remembering the area's colorful erstwhile personalities, an office of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company and one of the west's best healthy-eating restaurants.
Top experiences in Cabo Rojo
