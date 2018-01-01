Welcome to Cabo Rojo

Cabo Rojo (Red Cape) is the name of both a small administrative town (15km south of Mayagüez and 12km west of San Germán) and the wider, infinitely more enticing municipality that surrounds it. To add to the confusion, it is also the name used to describe the rugged coastline that constitutes Puerto Rico’s extreme and rarely-traveled southwestern tip. Got it?

Read More