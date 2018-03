Welcome to Yabucoa & Around

Surrounded by rolling hills on three sides and fringed by calm ocean waters on the other, Yabucoa sits on a tract of fertile land once used to grow sugarcane. The town itself holds little for visitors, but on the periphery, Yabucoa is the starting point for two dramatic drives: the famed Ruta Panorámica (Hwy 182) west into the hills, and the less heralded, but no less spectacular, Hwy 901 that tracks the coast between Playa Lucía and the Punta Tuna Lighthouse.