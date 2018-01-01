Welcome to Naguabo & Around

There are two parts to Naguabo: the landlocked downtown area – an enclave of modest homes with a hair-pulling one-way street system – and the laid-back and appealing seaside community.

On the water, Playa Húcares offers gorgeous ocean views and lunch in its low-key seafood restaurants (though no beach, despite its name). Heading south, a string of tiny seaside villages and windswept beaches lead to the Humacao Nature Reserve and, beyond that, to the vast Palmas del Mar resort area.

