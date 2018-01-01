Welcome to Dorado
Away from the resorts, which include one of Puerto Rico's best, Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach, a handful of really decent restaurants are hidden in this community's haphazard residential sprawl. The area's beaches are decent too, with a public beach in town and an even prettier free stretch of sand a few miles to the west at Playa de Cerro Gordo.
El Dorado’s urban core is very spread out, and the route between PR 22 and the coast is almost entirely developed. Rte 165 turns into Calle Méndez Vigo, the town’s central road.
Top experiences in Dorado
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Dorado activities
Punta Cana Sport-Fishing Cruise
Punta Cana is a great place to discover deep sea sport-fishing! You'll have the opportunity to catch many local types of fish like Wahoo, Sailfish, Dorado, Mahi Mahi and Snapper as well as the big catches such as Blue or White Marlin. Our group charters are a great way to interact with like minded fisherman from professional to novice. You can also bring your friends and family as observers. There's nothing like a day of fishing out on the warm Caribbean waters off the Dominican Republic's coastline.Come enjoy a memorable day of sport-fishing in Punta Cana and let our experienced crew assist you in landing the big one!
Fishing Sport Supreme
Punta Cana is a great place to discover deep sea sport fishing! Billed as the World’s Top Billfish destination, this is the home of the annual White and Blue Marlin Tournament. You'll have the opportunity for catches like Dorado, Wahoo, Barracuda, Jacks, Amber Jacks, Sailfish, Bill Fish, Yellowfin, Bonita, Albacore, Kingfish, as well as the big catches of Blue and White Marlin.The choice is yours, from a full private charter, or a group charter, of like-minded clients from the professional to the novice. You can also bring your friends and family at observer rates.Come enjoy one of life's greatest pleasures in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: fishing! And let our experienced crew assist you in landing the big one!
Private Punta Cana Deep-Sea Fishing Charter
Punta Cana fishing is considered as some of the greatest and exciting sports fishing in the entire world. Punta Cana is located on one side of the Mona Passage which is the best big game fishing destination in the Caribbean and it allows the charter trip to be the best fishing charter service in Punta Cana. Your captain can fish close to the banks for near-shore fishing and after clearing the reefs a couple of miles out, about a twenty minute boat ride the offshore action begins. In the east coast of the Dominican Republic you could find a big variety of fish species like Dorado, Wahoo, Barracuda, Blue Marlin, White Marlin, Yellow Fin Tuna, Cobia, Sailfish and Bonito.
Punta Cana Half-Day Deep Sea Sport Fishing Tour
Discover deep sea sport fishing in Punta Cana on this half-day fishing adventure! Whether you start in the morning or afternoon, you'll have the opportunity for catches like Dorado, Wahoo, Barracuda, Jacks, Amber Jacks, Sailfish, Bill Fish, Yellowfin, Bonita, Albacore, Kingfish, as well as the big catches of Blue and White Marlin.Whether you are a professional to a novice fisherman, this tour is right for you! You can also bring your friends and family at observer rates.Come enjoy one of life's greatest pleasures in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic - fishing! Let the experienced crew assist you in landing the big one!
Private Deep Sea Sport Fishing Charter in Punta Cana
The choice is yours, from a full-day of fishing or a half-say adventure. Either way you will enjoy the luxury of your very own boat for up to 10 passengers. The expert guides will provide all of the necessary equipment making this a perfect experience for both professional and novice fishermen alike!Discover deep sea sport fishing in Punta Cana on this private fishing adventure! Whether you choose the half-day or full-day, you'll have the opportunity for catches like Dorado, Wahoo, Barracuda, Jacks, Amber Jacks, Sailfish, Bill Fish, Yellowfin, Bonita, Albacore, Kingfish, as well as the big catches of Blue and White Marlin.Come enjoy one of life's greatest pleasures in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: fishing! And let the experienced crew assist you in landing the big one!
Punta Cana Full-Day Private Deep Sea Fishing
Punta Cana is a great place to discover deep sea sport fishing! Billed as the World’s Top Billfish destination, this is the home of the annual White and Blue Marlin Tournament. You'll have the opportunity for catches like Dorado, Wahoo, Barracuda, Jacks, Amber Jacks, Sailfish, Bill Fish, Yellowfin, Bonita, Albacore, Kingfish, as well as the big catches of Blue and White Marlin.The choice is yours, from a full private charter, or a group charter, of like-minded clients from the professional to the novice. You can also bring your friends and family at observer rates.Come enjoy one of life's greatest pleasures in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: fishing! And let our experienced crew assist you in landing the big one!