For those who love golf, Dorado is pure gold, legendary for its exceptional courses. It boasts five championship-standard golf courses that are an international draw. If your interest in the fairways temporarily wanes, several stunning local beaches offer a welcome break from the clubhouse banter. If you’re only interested in beaches, bypass Dorado for locales further west.

Away from the resorts, which include one of Puerto Rico's best, Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach, a handful of really decent restaurants are hidden in this community's haphazard residential sprawl. The area's beaches are decent too, with a public beach in town and an even prettier free stretch of sand a few miles to the west at Playa de Cerro Gordo.

El Dorado’s urban core is very spread out, and the route between PR 22 and the coast is almost entirely developed. Rte 165 turns into Calle Méndez Vigo, the town’s central road.

